ATLANTA, G.A. (WSYR-TV) –

SU senior guard Joe Girard went off for a game-high 28 points, helping Syracuse knock off Georgia Tech 80-63 down in Atlanta on Saturday.

Syracuse trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but Girard would help to spark the comeback. The Glens Falls native scored 18 points in the first 20 minutes, helping SU build a seven-point lead at halftime.

SU would use a balanced attack in the second half, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 40-30 in the final 20 minutes.

Freshman Maliq Brown came off the bench, scoring a career-high 18 points. Brown has scored in double figures in four of his last five games. Jesse Edwards added 14 points and seven rebounds. Judah Mintz chipped in 13 points and six assists.

Syracuse scored 24 points off 16 Georgia Tech turnovers. SU dominated in the paint, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 44-24.

SU improves to 13-7 overall (6-3 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome against North Carolina. It will be a 9 p.m. tip, and you can watch the game on ESPN.