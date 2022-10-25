SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joseph Girard III, Syracuse men’s basketball senior is one of 20 players to be on the 2023 Jerry West Award watch list, which was announced on Tuesday, October 25.

Announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Glens Falls N.Y. native Girard will enter the upcoming season already having more than 1,000 points accumulated in his Syracuse tenure. He also ranks sixth in career 3-pointers with the Orange and set the state scholastic record for career points.

The Jerry West Award is presented every year to the top shooting guard in D1 college basketball and the watch list is determined by a national committee of top college basketball personnel.

Fan voting is encouraged in three rounds which start Friday, October 28, and then the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed down to 10 in late January. Furthermore, in late February, that number will go down to five and the winner will be selected in March.