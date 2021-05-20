Guerrier is heading to Oregon

LOUISVILLE, KY – FEBRUARY 19: Quincy Guerrier #1 and Elijah Hughes #33 of the Syracuse Orange defend against Steven Enoch #23 of the Louisville Cardinals in the first half of a game at KFC YUM! Center on February 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quincy Guerrier is handing in his Orange for multiple shades of green.

Thursday, via his social media, Guerrier announced he is transferring to Oregon. The former Orange, during his high school days, originally picked up his first offer from the Ducks.

After averaging nearly 14 points last season with Syracuse and putting up 11 double-doubles in his career, Guerrier announced he would test the NBA Draft waters. But that quickly turned to Quincy saying he would leave Syracuse regardless via transfer.

Oregon beat out Arizona State, Illinois and Memphis for the 6’7” sophomore.