Guerrier will not return to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Orange Nation can count Quincy Guerrier as another player heading out this offseason.
The two-year star for the Orange has confirmed that he is leaving the SU program. Guerrier is entering the transfer portal and will play at a different college should he return to school.
About an hour prior to Quincy’s post, Jim Boeheim released a statement on social media thanking Guerrier for his time at SU.
Guerrier averaged nearly 14 points last season with Syracuse and registered 11 double-doubles in his career.
As Quincy mentioned, he is still planning to test out the NBA Draft process; joining Alan Griffin, who left the program after one season as a transfer from Illinois.
The NBA Combine is schedule to tip-off June 21. Meanwhile, the NBA Draft begins July 29.