Have a question for Orange Nation Interactive?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After losing at home to Duke, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team rebounded with a buzzer-beater win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Will the win be the momentum the Orange need to get another winning streak going?

Join NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti and NewsChannel 9 Sports Reporter Darius Joshua are ready to talk all things SU basketball at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Orange Nation Interactive. 

