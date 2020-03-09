Hughes Named First-Team All-ACC

Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes (33) scores after getting by Pittsburgh’s Terrell Brown (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After leading the conference in scoring average during the regular season, Elijah Hughes was named first-team All-ACC Monday. The redshirt junior enters the postseason averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Hughes is part of a select group of Syracuse players who have earned the honor including CJ Fair (2013-14), Rakeem Christmas (2014-15), and Michael Gbinije (2015-16).

Hughes joins Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. and Tre Jones along with Louisville’s Jordan Nwora and Notre Dame’s John Mooney on the All-ACC First Team. The team was determined by a 75-person selection panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

The Syracuse Orange will begin its journey in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 9th at 9pm on ESPN2. They’ll take on the winner of Tuesday’s North Carolina-Virginia Tech matchup.



