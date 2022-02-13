(SU ATHLETICS) — Teisha Hyman led the Orange with a career-high 31 points in Sunday’s 67-65 win over Pittsburgh. Hyman added seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the road win. She shot 10-for-17 from the field, and was nearly perfect going 11-for-12 from the free throw line. The game marks the second-straight road win for the Orange (11-12 overall, 4-9 ACC) and a season sweep over the Panthers while extending their win streak to 22-straight games against Pitt.

Alaysia Styles also had a career-high with 21 points. She recorded three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal while going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. This marks the second time this season where two Orange Players have scored 20+ points and Styles is the third player to go 10-for-10 at the charity stripe in a game this season.

The Panthers scored the first points of the game off an Amber Brown layup. The Orange responded with a 7-2 run, but Pittsburgh dominated the remainder of the quarter, outscoring Syracuse 18-6. Pitt lead at the end of the first, 20-13.

Pittsburgh opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run to stretch the lead to 13. The Orange fought all the way back to trail three at half, 34-31. Syracuse shot 100 percent from the free throw, but struggled from behind the arc, shooting 1-for-13 in the first half.



Syracuse would trail the entire second half until 4:13 remained in the fourth quarter. ‘Cuse used a 12-5 run to tie the game at 61-all with under three minutes to play. Syracuse went ahead 65-63 but Pitt quickly tied the game at 65 with just 35 seconds left. Hyman worked through traffic to score a jumper in the paint with 9.4 to play for the 67-65 lead. Despite Pittsburgh having a last-second shot, the Panthers missed and Syracuse emerged victorious for the second time in as many games.

Five Orange scored, and two of the seven that saw time on the court scored in double figures. Chrislyn Carrhad nine points, four rebounds, and an assist.



Christianna Carr added four points. She also recorded six rebounds and two assists. Alaina Rice tallied two points, three rebounds, and an assist.

The Orange have a quick turnaround with the rescheduled Florida State game set for Tuesday, Feb. 15, which tips at 6 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. The original matchup, which was originally set for Jan. 2, was moved due to COVID protocols within the Seminoles program. The game will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app.

COURTESY of SU ATHLETICS