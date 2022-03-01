(WSYR-TV) — Redshirt sophomore Teisha Hyman is the latest Syracuse women’s basketball guard to earn All-ACC honors. The White Plains, N.Y., native was tabbed All-ACC Honorable Mention by the Blue Ribbon Panel announced live on ACC Network’s Packer & Durham Tuesday morning. Hyman becomes the fifth Syracuse guard to earn All-ACC accolades and continues a streak of seven-straight seasons with at least one All-ACC guard for the Orange.

After sitting out the entire 2020-21 season while recovering from a knee injury in the last month of her freshman season, Hyman emerged as a true threat in the ACC this year. She finished the regular season ranked fifth in the league in scoring (15.9 ppg), sixth in assists (3.8), third in free throw percentage (.829), 12th in field goal percentage (.415), and led the ACC in total steals (70) and steals per game (2.5).

Hyman led the Orange in every major statistical category this season while starting all 28 games. Her 6.1 rebounds per game are tied for the best on the squad with graduated student Alaysia Styles while her assists and steals are at the top of the stat sheet for ‘Cuse.

She finished the regular season with 17-straight games scoring in double figures and recorded 10-plus points in 24 of her 28 games. She had a career-high 30 points in Syracuse’s upset of No. 18 Ohio State on Dec. 1 and set a new career-high at Pittsburgh on Feb. 13 with 31 points shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 11-for-12 at the charity stripe.

Hyman etched her name in the Syracuse record books on Dec. 5 when she tallied the program’s fifth triple double in history with 27 points, 15 assists and a program-record 11 steals in a 116-65 win over Central Connecticut State. She was two rebounds shy of the program and ACC’s first quadruple double. It would have also marked the first time a player in the Power 5 conferences has tallied a quadruple double.

