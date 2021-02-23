Jim Boeheim following loss at Duke: ‘I said they were better and they are better, period’

DURHAM, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse fell to Duke 85-71 at Cameron Indoor Stadium Monday night. SU drops to 13-7 overall and 7-6 in the ACC.

DJ Steward led the way for the Blue Devils. Steward scored a team-high 21 points and 7 assists. Mark Williams was 9-of-11 from the field for a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. The first double-double of his college career.

Buddy Boeheim led SU with 21 points. Kadary Richmond added 15 points.

Syracuse returns to action Saturday when they face Georgia Tech on the road. It’s a 12 p.m. tip, and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss over Duke, just click on the video player above.

