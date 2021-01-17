‘I thought we played our pace’ Quentin Hillsman after win against Miami

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The No. 24 Syracuse women’s basketball team beat Miami at home 99-64 to improve to 6-1 overall and (3-1 in the ACC).

Orange freshman Priscilla Williams led the way with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Syracuse will host North Carolina at the Carrier Dome Tuesday, Jan. 19. Tip-time set for 12 p.m. You can watch the game on the ACC Network.