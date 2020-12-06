“I was proud about the way they competed today” Dino Babers reacts to Syracuse season ending loss at #2 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

Saturday Syracuse closed out their 2020 season, falling at #2 Notre Dame 45-21.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book became the program’s all-time wins leader as a quarterback with the win over the Orange. Book threw for three scores, and added two more on the ground.

For the first time all season, Notre Dame gave up 100 yards rushing to a running back. Syracuse freshman Sean Tucker ran for 113 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Lutz added 102 yards and a score.

Syracuse closes out their worst season since 2005, with a record of 1-10.

To hear the full press conference from SU head coach Dino Babers following the loss to Notre Dame, click on the video player above.