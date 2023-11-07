SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With his dad in attendance, Adrian Autry picked up his first win as the new head coach of the Syracuse men’s basketball team. SU raced out to a big lead, and held on down the stretch, defeating New Hampshire on Monday night 83-72.

Syracuse sophomore point guard Judah Mintz paced the Orange attack with 20 points. SU put five players in double figures.

It will be a short turn around for Adrian Autry and the Orange. Syracuse is back in action Wednesday at the JMA Wireless Dome against Canisius.

