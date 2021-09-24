Ierlan joins Orange staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

The most dominant faceoff man in college lacrosse history has joined the Syracuse men’s lacrosse staff as the volunteer assistant.

TD Ierlan, who holds every NCAA season and career faceoff and ground balls record, will coach the position where he dominated for the past-five years for the Orange.

His addition to the staff means that the ‘Cuse’s coaching staff is comprised of who many consider to be the game’s greatest offensive player (head coach Gary Gair), greatest defensive player (defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala) and faceoff specialist (Ierlan) as its three new additions. The staff retained offensive coordinator Pat March, who has engineered some of the nation’s top offenses and landed some of the top recruits in the nation as its remaining assistant. Roy Simmons III also continues his role as Director of Operations. Synonymous with Syracuse lacrosse, at least one member of the Simmons family (Roy Sr., Roy Jr. or Roy III) has been on the Orange staff for each of the last 91 years (1931-Pres.).

“We’re thrilled to have TD join the Syracuse staff,” Gait said. “His dominance at the position speaks for itself and we’re excited that he’ll be able to share his expertise with our players at the faceoff X.”

Ierlan, a native of Victor, N.Y., began his college career at Albany, where he was a two-time All-American that set NCAA Division I single-season records in faceoff percentage (.791), faceoff wins (359) and ground balls (254).

He then spent two seasons at Yale, before finishing his career at Denver after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19, and the Ivy League elected to forgo the 2021 campaign.

His incredible career concluded with him winning .751 percent of his faceoffs over five years

(1,245-1,657) and winning 867 ground balls. All of those career marks are NCAA records and his career faceoff win percentage is nearly four percent higher than the previous record holder.

After college, he was selected fourth overall by the Redwoods in the Premier Lacrosse League entry draft. He finished his rookie season second in the PLL with a .650 faceoff win percentage. He was a finalist for the league’s Paul Cantabene Faceoff Athlete of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards. Some of the other PLL awards are named after coaches that Ierlan will now work alongside, as the midfielder of the year is named after the Gait brothers and the defensive player of the year is named after Orange defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala.