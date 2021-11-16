INTERVIEW: Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black comments on recent loss to L’Ville

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is one win away from securing their first bowl berth since 2018. The Orange had a chance to get that win Saturday when they visited Louisville but it wasn’t in the Cards.

Louisville beat down SU 41-3 to keep the Orange one-win away. Syracuse, 5-4, now has to get its sixth win either on the road at North Carolina State this weekend or in the regular season finale vs. Pitt in two weeks. Both teams are ranked.

Josh Black joined the radio version of Orange Nation on Cuse Sports Talk and was quite candid about Syracuse’s struggles last week.