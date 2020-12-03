Issue with the Dome’s heating and cooling system resolved, Syracuse men’s basketball will play Niagara Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Niagara will go on as scheduled Thursday night, after water droplets on the Dome’s court forced the women’s game to be moved to the Melo Center Wednesday night.
Even after the water droplets were found on the court Wednesday, SU officials released a statement saying Thursday’s men’s game would go on as scheduled. That information was confirmed in another statement released by the University Thursday.
According to the University, the water found on the court Wednesday night was caused by condensation from a new heating and cooling system inside the Dome.
SU officials say the problem has been resolved and SU will be able to host Niagara University Thursday night with tip-off set for 8 p.m.
Full statement regarding the status of the men’s basketball game released by Syracuse University Thursday:
Over the last several hours, our team, as well as outside engineers have conducted a full review of what caused a game official to spot a few droplets of water on the court at the stadium last night. We have determined that the moisture was the result of condensation, not a leak from the roof. This is the first winter with our new roof, as well as a new heating and cooling system, and we are still fine-tuning the management of this system. We have resolved this issue and are ready to host the men’s basketball game this evening against Niagara.Syracuse University Spokesperson
