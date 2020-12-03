Issue with the Dome’s heating and cooling system resolved, Syracuse men’s basketball will play Niagara Thursday night

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Niagara will go on as scheduled Thursday night, after water droplets on the Dome’s court forced the women’s game to be moved to the Melo Center Wednesday night.

Even after the water droplets were found on the court Wednesday, SU officials released a statement saying Thursday’s men’s game would go on as scheduled. That information was confirmed in another statement released by the University Thursday.

According to the University, the water found on the court Wednesday night was caused by condensation from a new heating and cooling system inside the Dome.

SU officials say the problem has been resolved and SU will be able to host Niagara University Thursday night with tip-off set for 8 p.m.

Full statement regarding the status of the men’s basketball game released by Syracuse University Thursday: