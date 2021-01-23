“It was just a really good team effort” Jim Boeheim following win against No. 16 Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team beat No. 16 Virginia Tech at home 78-60. This marks the second straight win the ACC for the Orange.

Qunicy Guerrier and Marek Dolezaj combined for 38 points helping Syracuse to the win over Virginia Tech.

Syracuse improves to 9-4 overall (3-3 in the ACC). Virginia Tech drops to 11-3 overall (5-2 in the ACC).

Hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win to the Hokies by clicking on the video player above.