SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Turning the page and not looking back.

Many in Orange Nation are ready for new leadership and direction for the listless program. Dino Babers is out, and many fans say the time has come.

“I’m not shocked. I’m pleased with that news,” said Susan Willy, an SU football fan.

“I felt like it was time, less about this season, more about the tenure overall,” said Joshua Freson, a senior at Syracuse University. “He’s only had two winning seasons. Granted, we’re not a football school. We had a 1-10 season, and he had been on the hot seat for a while. And I think the way we started last season saved his job, then the way we started this season.”

Nunzio Campanile has been named the interim head coach for Saturday’s game against Wake Forest. With a win, the Orange will become bowl-eligible for the first time in back-to-back seasons since 2013.

“Only having one game left and needing to win it to be in a bowl, I feel like they wanted to make the change now so we could hopefully be in a bowl,” Freson said.

“They’re not done yet. They have one game left. Let’s root them on and hope they can go to a bowl,” Willy said.

Nunzio Campanile, all eyes are on you.