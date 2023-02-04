CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse senior center Jesse Edwards poured in a career-high 27 points, helping SU defeat Boston College 77-68 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Edwards scored 13 of his 27 points in the first half, helping Syracuse to a 35-32 lead at halftime.

Down by three with under nine minutes to play, SU would go on a 10-0 run, sealing the win for the ‘Cuse.

It’s the fourth time this season that Jesse Edwards has scored 20 or more points. He also added seven rebounds and four blocks. Fellow senior Joe Girard added 18 points, going 9-9 from the free throw line. Freshman Judah Mintz chipped in 15 points, five assists and four steals.

Syracuse shot 51% from the field (26-51). The Orange finished 21-24 at the free throw line (87.5%).

SU has won ten straight games against Boston College. The win improves Syracuse to 14-10 overall (7-6 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action on Wednesday at Florida State.