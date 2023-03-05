SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With the 2003 National Championship team in the house, the Syracuse men’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a 72-63 win over Wake Forest.

Jesse Edwards scored a game-high 27 points and added 20 rebounds for the Orange in the win over the Demon Deacons.

After the game, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick had their jerseys retired.

SU wraps up the regular season at 17-14 (10-10 in the ACC).

You can watch the post game press conference from SU head coach Jim Boeheim following the win over Wake Forest, by clicking on the video player above.