Jim Boeheim addresses the media following a third win in ‘Battle of the Boeheims’ Orange Nation Posted: Nov 21, 2019 / 02:06 AM EST / Updated: Nov 21, 2019 / 08:21 AM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse defeated Cornell 72-53 despite 25 points from Jimmy Boeheim. Buddy added 16 for the Orange. Watch the video above to hear what Coach Boeheim had to say after the win.
