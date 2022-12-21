SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse five-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday night falling at home to Pittsburgh 84-82.

SU trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, only to stage a late rally. Judah Mintz last-second three was off the mark, giving the Panthers the two-point ACC road win.

Mintz led the way for the Orange, scoring a career-high 24 points.

Blake Hinson led the Panthers with a double-double performance. Hinson poured in a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The loss drops Syracuse to 8-5 overall (1-1 in the ACC). Pittsburgh improves to 9-4 on the season (2-0 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on December 31st at home against Boston College.

To watch the full Jim Boeheim press conference following the loss to Pittsburgh, click on the video player above.