Jim Boeheim addresses the media following the Syracuse’s win over Notre Dame Orange Nation Posted: Jan 23, 2020 / 12:15 AM EST / Updated: Jan 23, 2020 / 12:37 AM EST SOUTH BEND, IN (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse wins its fourth straight game getting revenge on Notre Dame, 84-82. Elijah Hughes led the way with 26 points. Hear what Coach Boeheim had to say following the win over the Fighting Irish in the video above.
