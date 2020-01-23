Jim Boeheim addresses the media following the Syracuse’s win over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse wins its fourth straight game getting revenge on Notre Dame, 84-82.

Elijah Hughes led the way with 26 points. Hear what Coach Boeheim had to say following the win over the Fighting Irish in the video above.

