Jim Boeheim meets with the media following Syracuse’s blowout win against Boston College

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse did not have much trouble taking down Boston College on Wednesday.

The Orange led from nearly start to finish on the way to a 76-50 win over the Eagles.

Watch Jim Boeheim’s full post game press conference above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected