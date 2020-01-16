Jim Boeheim meets with the media following Syracuse’s blowout win against Boston College Orange Nation Posted: Jan 15, 2020 / 11:57 PM EST / Updated: Jan 15, 2020 / 11:57 PM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse did not have much trouble taking down Boston College on Wednesday. The Orange led from nearly start to finish on the way to a 76-50 win over the Eagles. Watch Jim Boeheim’s full post game press conference above.
