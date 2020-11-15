Jim Boeheim tests positive for COVID-19, SU Basketball activities on hold

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim confirmed Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” Boeheim said in a statement.
Boeheim, whos just days away from beginning his 45th season at Syracuse University, will turn 76 years old on Tuesday.
The Orange Syracuse first game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 at the Carrier Dome, against Bryant.
“Following Coach’s positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program,” says SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack. That testing found another positive case among members of the team, triggering the pause of all basketball activities.
Wildhack didn’t specify who the second person is.
Boeheim result came from routine testing set by Syracuse University Athletics. He and the rest of the team are tested once a week during the preseason. Once the season starts, testing will change to three times per week.
Boeheim stated that once he tested positive, he immediately isolated himself at his home.
He also said the team will follow all CDC and ACC guidelines as well as work with the Onondaga County Department of Health to prevent further spread. All members of the team will be tested again several times during the next week.
SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack writes:
“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, Coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program. Per our COVID safety protocols, following Coach’s positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program. From that testing we learned that one other member of the program has tested positive. As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities. We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus. All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week.”John Wildhack, SU Director of Athletics
