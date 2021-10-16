Jim Boehim adds 3-star PF Maliq Brown to 2022 recruiting class

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim’s 2022 recruiting class got a boost Saturday with the commitment of power forward Maliq Brown.

The 3-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, chose the Orange over the likes of Georgetown, North Carolina State, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Brown is now the fourth player to join SU’s 2022 class, joining Peter Carey, Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor.

On October 5th, Brown posted on his social media that he visited with Jim Boeheim and his staff.

Brown plays his high school ball at Blue Ridge School in Charlottesville, Virginia.