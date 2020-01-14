Jim Brown named Greatest College Player of All-Time by ESPN

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 150th year of college football, ESPN has been counting down the greatest players of all-time.

Monday night during halftime of the NCAA Division I National Championship game, ESPN announced former Syracuse Orange Running Back Jim Brown as the Greatest College Football Player of all-time.

Ernie Davis was ranked 15th all-time. Floyd Little came in at 52nd greatest.

Jim Brown named the best college football player in the 150 year history of the sport by ESPN — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) January 14, 2020

Congratulations to my fellow @CuseFootball alumni @JimBrownNFL32 for being voted the GOAT of college football. Well deserved. 🍊🍊🍊#flagweloveOrange. #bleedOrangebaby. — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) January 14, 2020

The No. 1 player in College Football history is also the first player named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team — not bad, @JimBrownNFL32 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 14, 2020