Jim Brown named Greatest College Player of All-Time by ESPN

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 150th year of college football, ESPN has been counting down the greatest players of all-time.

Monday night during halftime of the NCAA Division I National Championship game, ESPN announced former Syracuse Orange Running Back Jim Brown as the Greatest College Football Player of all-time.

Ernie Davis was ranked 15th all-time. Floyd Little came in at 52nd greatest.

