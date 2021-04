SYRACUSE, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Jimmy Boeheim #3 of the Cornell Big Red handles the ball during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on November 10, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim’s son Jimmy Boeheim announced on Instagram Friday that he will join his brother and father and play for the Syracuse men’s basketball team.

Boeheim was the leading scorer at Cornell his junior year.

He did not play this season, as the Ivy League did not have any games due to COVID.