Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim ‘almost 100%’ after positive COVID-19 result

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was an impressive performance by the Orange on Tuesday night as they rolled past Miami 83-57.

The bigger story, though, came after the game as Jim Boeheim mentioned in his postgame Zoom call that both his son Buddy and Joe Girard had tested positive for COVID-19 and are still coming back from the illness.

Girard was then asked about it by the local media as well.

Girard told reporters, “I was pretty sick. Having asthma, my parents and the staff were pretty worried about it. But being a healthy kid, a college athlete… I wasn’t too worried about it.”

Girard explained that he had a sore throat, was very tired, and lost his sense of taste and smell.

The sophomore guard from Glens Falls did say that he believes he and Buddy are both close to 100% now.

