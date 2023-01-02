SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Star Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones has accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Jones is the latest member of the Orange to publicly accept their senior all star game invitation. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.

The ‘Cuse junior concluded his career ranked 14th as one of just 17 players in program history to eclipse 300 career tackles. Jones – the captain of the SU defense – was a Butkus Award Semifinalist this season. Despite an injury hampering him down the stretch, he still garnered All-ACC accolades.

Jones is the latest Orange player to publicly announce their senior all-star game plans. Matthew Bergeron has already accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 4. Considered the preeminent all-star game, the Senior Bowl featured over 900 NFL personnel from all 32 teams last year. Meanwhile, kicker Andre Szmyt will compete in multiple games, taking part in the East-West Shrine Bowl – the nation’s longest running college all-star game – on Feb. 2 and the Hula Bowl on Jan. 14.

The trio is part of this year’s crop of draft-eligible players considered to hot commodities to NFL teams in April. Record-breaking running back Sean Tucker and shutdown cornerback Garrett Williams have also declared for the draft.