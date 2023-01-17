MIAMI, FLA. (WSYR-TV) –

After leading for most of the way, Syracuse fell in the closing minutes to #17 Miami 82-78.

Syracuse’s big man Jesse Edwards was a force in the Orange’s game against Miami. Edwards scored a career-high 25 points on 9-16 shooting, and he made 7-8 free throws. He also had 11 rebounds and two assists in the game.

Syracuse drops to 12-7 overall (5-3 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Saturday on the road at Georgia Tech.

