(WSYR-TV) — Judah Mintz is coming to Syracuse.

Many looked at this young man as the missing piece to SU’s 2022 recruiting class puzzle and on Thursday evening, the Orange landed him. Mintz is the highest ranked player to commit to ‘Cuse for next season, checking in at #35 in ESPN’s top 100.

The Washington D.C. native just wrapped up his final year at Oak Hill Academy. Mintz mentioned during his announcement on ESPNU that Syracuse will give him a chance to come in and play point guard as a Freshman.

Mintz picked the orange over DePaul, Wake Forest, and Nort Carolina State.