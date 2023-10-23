SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sophomore guard Judah Mintz has been named one of the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2024 Bob Cousy Award.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor, recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

He joins fellow ACC point guards, Tyrese Proctor (Duke), Nijel Pack (Miami), and R.J. Davis (North Carolina) on the list.

Mintz returns this season after starting in all 32 games averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The Orange play in their first exhibition game this Friday at 7 p.m. against Daemen.