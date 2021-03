INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSYR-TV) -- It might be quiet in Indianapolis, Indiana Friday afternoon, but in just a few hours, downtown Indy will be filling up with NCAA Tournament fans. The Sweet 16 gets started on Saturday.

The Syracuse Orange are back in the tournament’s second weekend for the third time in five years. The Orange will face the second seeded Houston Cougars in the nightcap Saturday at 9:55 p.m. from Hinkle Fieldhouse.