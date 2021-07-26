SU alum Katie Zaferes ’12 Earns Bronze in Olympic Triathlon

TOKYO, JAPAN (WSYR-TV) — From Syracuse to the Olympic podium, Katie Zaferes ’12 is a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in the triathlon.

The Orange alum is just the third American woman to ever medal in the triathlon at the Olympics. She was in medal contention wire-to-wire, leaving the swim in a lead pack of six and was one-of-four in the lead group after the bike.

Syracuse has now had an alum medal in five-straight Olympics, with five other alums still in competition over the next two weeks. Her bronze is the 26th medal by an Orange athlete at the Olympics all-time.

At Syracuse, she was the Orange’s first USTFCCCA Northeast Region performer of the Year, earning the honor in cross country in 2009. She won the NCAA Northeast Regional that season and leading the Orange to the team title, the first in program history, and the Orange women’s second-ever trip to the NCAA Cross Country Championships. She then went on to be an All-American in the 3000-meter steeplechase for ‘Cuse as well.

Zaferes is one-of-two Orange track alums competing in Tokyo, and one-of-six Orange alums representing their country at the Olympics in total. Justyn Knight (Canada/track), Jerami Grant (USA/basketball), Jenna Caira (Canada/softball), Kayla Alexander (Canada/basketball) and Hattie Taylor (Great Britain/rowing) are the others.