Kendall Coleman works with NFL Super Bowl Champion to prepare for NFL Draft

Kendall Coleman last wore a Syracuse uniform on Saturday, November 30th in the Orange’s 39-30 OT win over Wake Forest.

“I feel like I’ve grown a ton, but that being said I feel like I barely scratched the surface on what’s to come,” said Coleman.

Since that time, Coleman has been in the East West Shrine Bowl down in Florida back in January and participated in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. But, of course, his preparation for the NFL draft looks a little different these days.

“Trying to work on whatever drills I can in my front yard. Working hand fighting with my mom my sister, my dad pretty much anything I can get going try not to get too into it because obviously they don’t do what I do,” Coleman said with a big smile.

Coleman has been able to take full advantage of being home, having his family behind him for support. Through his pre-draft process he also has been able to work with Super Bowl Champion and five-time pro bowler former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis.

“He’s that guy you know coming up in high school he was the guy I was trying to emulate and model my game after,” said Coleman. “He’s nothing short of great at what he does. And you can see it in the growths in my game in just these short few months.”

The two were connected by Coleman’s dentist. Sometimes, Coleman can hardly believe he’s working with one of the NFL’s greats.

“You know there’s some times when I get a little ahead of myself I start to try to do the drill and he steps in and he’s like you’re not quite there yet. And I’m like this is one of the best to ever do it. I am working with the Robert Mathis right now you know so it’s awesome. It’s been a blessing,” said Coleman.

“One of Rob’s big things is I’ve done the work to get myself into the NFL, that’s not his job. His job is to make sure I stay in the NFL,” said Coleman.

With their work together and his work at the NFL Combine a few NFL teams have shown interest in the former Orange especially in his versatility.

“As a defensive end as an outside linebacker at the end of the day I’m a pass rusher. That’s what I do, that’s what they’re paying me for. So being able to rush the passer is what’s going to keep me in the NFL.” said Coleman. “One of robs big things is what we work on is skill not scheme. So, if you develop the skill set it doesn’t matter what scheme you go to, you’ll be set.”

Even with the interest, you won’t see Kendall’s name too high on most mock drafts something he’s used to.

“Personally, I always feel like I been slept on a little bit overlooked and a little bit underrated so I like it,” said Coleman with a smile.

Wherever he is taken, Coleman just can’t wait until he can get back on the field preparing for that next step. He misses the ability to workout with fellow football players like NFL player Trey Flowers of the Detroit Lions and Ben Banogu of the Colts. He thinks that competition makes him better, like battling his fellow Orange alum and NFL prospect Alton Robinson.

“Coach Babers and my position coach, Coach Stanard, one of their things is as iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another. I think the clear case of that is watching my growth with Alton in our time at Syracuse. That’s what I’m excited for.” said Coleman. “I’m excited for all this quarantine to pass by and develop my game and see what’s next.”