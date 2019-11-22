Keys to Victory: SU at Louisville

Duplicate the Defense

Despite the SU offense scoring six touchdowns and racking up nearly 300 rushing yards, the key to that victory at Duke last week was an improved effort out of the defense. Dino Babers wanted to see “something different” when he made the change at defensive coordinator and that’s exactly what he got. Steve Stanard implemented a few new wrinkles and tried to simplify things which allowed the ‘Cuse “D” to play more freely without thinking as much. As a result, Duke was held without a touchdown and the Blue Devils turned the ball over three times. Those turnovers decided the game. Andre Cisco’s pick-six came in the third quarter when it was still a one possession game at 14-6. The Orange then forced two more turnovers on consecutive possessions which led to touchdowns and helped put the game away. The defense needs to maintain that level of play this weekend against one of the better offenses in Louisville. The Cardinals are ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring (32.3 pts./game) and are fifth in the conference in total offense (437.9 yds./game). The Orange benefitted last week from going up against a struggling Duke offense that was without its starting center and then lost another key offensive lineman during the game. They were also aided by having the element of surprise on their side coming out of the bye week with a new game plan devised by a new coordinator. The Louisville coaches have had a week to dissect the performance against Duke, which will make them better prepared for what they’ll see Saturday. The Cardinals’ roster is loaded with speed. Syracuse will need to limit the big plays if it hopes to pull off the upset.

Open Up The Offense

Even if the SU defense plays well on Saturday, there’s still a good chance that Louisville will score its fair share of points. That means that the Orange offense better be ready to match them. The change along the offensive line last week moving Carlos Vettorello to center and Airon Servais back to left tackle really seemed to help matters. Tommy DeVito was only sacked one time and the running game came alive. Moe Neal and Jarveon Howard became the first two SU running backs to go over 100 yards on the ground in the same game since a 24-10 win over NC State in 2013. A repeat of that kind of performance this week seems unlikely. What you can expect is for the Louisville defense to challenge Tommy DeVito to beat them through the air. DeVito completed just six passes against Duke. In order for the Orange to keep up on Saturday, I believe they are going to have to do it primarily with the passing game and rely on their own set of speedy wide receivers to make some plays.

Find A Way

Last year, Syracuse won every single “toss up game” on its schedule with the exception of that overtime loss at Pittsburgh. This year, it’s been the exact opposite. Syracuse has lost a majority of the “toss up games” and is 0-2 in games decided by a touchdown or less. If SU had split those two close contests against NC State and Pitt this season, the team would be in a much different position now — just needing to split the last two to earn a bowl bid. As we know though, that’s not the reality. The margin for error is gone. The ‘Cuse players need play with that same sense of urgency they had last week down in Durham. They showed themselves what they’re capable of by playing a complete 60-minute game. If they do that again and beat the Cardinals, you’d have to like their chances to ride that momentum to another victory next week over a banged up Wake Forest outfit. But first things first, find a way to win this one and the regular season finale becomes awfully interesting.