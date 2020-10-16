Learn more about Liberty University and their plans to travel to Syracuse

FILE-This Tuesday March 24, 2020 file photo shows s sign that marks an entrance to Liberty University as students were welcomed back to the campus during the coronavirus outbreak in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty University has profited from the COVID-19 pandemic by refusing to refund thousands of dollars in room and board and other fees owed to students after the school moved classes online last month, a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. (AP Photo/Steve Helber,File)

(WSYR-TV) — Liberty University is located in Virginia, a state that just landed back on the New York State Travel Advisory List with a few dozen other states. So how will they travel safely and who is Liberty University?

Travel Advisory concerns

The travel advisory normally requires a 14-day quarantine when entering New York State.

But, like the Orange traveling to states on the list, the Liberty Football team has been granted a travel exemption by the New York State Health Department.

Liberty, the only non-ACC school on the SU Football schedule, said it’s been following the required testing protocols set forth by its opponents all season, including this week.

We took another test this morning and we’ll take another one tomorrow. We’ll keep our fingers crossed and keep praying that those results continue to be very favorable. Hugh Freeze — Head Football Coach at Liberty University

Liberty is using Radeas Labs in Raleigh, North Carolina, a company that also handles the COVID-19 testing results for an ACC school.

Liberty Athletics has been working closely with SU on its travel requirements and protocols related to this weekend’s game.

Head Coach Hugh Freeze spoke with the media on Thursday and said that the team will end up doing four total tests this week, including one when they get to Syracuse, with those results to be available early Saturday morning.

Who is Liberty University?

The school is about a century younger than SU and that’s not the only difference between the two.

“And they were founded as this evangelical university, a Christian evangelical university, which kind of limits the broad scope of enrollment that most universities will attract,” said Dennis Deninger, a sports media professor at SU.

Like SU, Deninger said the school has used sports to try and change its perception.

It’s really an attempt to rebrand or reposition your school in the eyes of those around the country. You can say you’re judge by the company you keep. Dennis Deninger — Sports Media Professor at SU

SU has a three-year deal to play the Flames, non-conference tune-ups for the Orange Football team, and, according to Deninger, maybe more for Liberty University.

“It’s kind of an express lane to recognition and to acceptance as one of the big players and one of the big universities even though those universities and Liberty may not have all that many things in common,” said Deninger.

SU played at Liberty in 2019 and will host the Flames at the Dome on Saturday and again next season.

