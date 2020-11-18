Lewis & Mangakahia named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Seniors guards Kiara Lewis and Tiana Mangakahia are two of seven ACC players on the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List. The Naismith Trophy recognizes the National Player of the Year in women’s college basketball. Lewis and Mangakahia are joined on the 50-person watch list by Louisville’s Dana Evans and Hailey Van Lith, Boston College’s Taylor Soule, Notre Dame’s Sam Brunelle and NC State’s Elisa Cunane. Additionally, Mangakahia has been named to the 2020-21 preseason ‘Wade Watch’ list.

Lewis, an All-ACC First Team selection in 2020, led the Orange in scoring with 17.3 points per game last season. She started all 31 games for the orange and shot 38.3 percent from the field. Lewis is one of 20 athletes on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List. The Drysdale Award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I women’s basketball.

Mangakahia is no stranger to the Naismith Watch List, having been selected as a nominee during the 2018-19 season. After sitting out last season due to a battle with Stage 2 breast cancer, Mangakahia will make her return to the Orange backcourt where she’s tallied 1,114 career points and became the all-time leader in career assists (591) at Syracuse in 2019. In addition to the Naismith Trophy Watch List and ‘Wade Watch’ List, Mangakahia is one of 20 selected to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List which recognizes the nation’s best point guard in Division I women’s basketball.

The Wade Trophy is presented by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) each year to the best player in women’s college basketball.

The Orange backcourt combines for nearly 2,000 points in an Orange uniform and both athletes have earned All-ACC First Team honors during their Syracuse careers.