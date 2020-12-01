Listen: Allen Griffin

Allen Griffin, assistant coach of the Syracuse University men’s basketball team, was on the radio version of Orange Nation on Tuesday. He spoke about Bourama Sidibe’s injury and where the team goes from here at the center position. Click the player below to listen.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse hospitals see another spike in COVID-19 cases
- How to donate wisely during the holiday season
- Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to host virtual presentation on police reform
- Trash and brush pickup suspended in Manlius after staffing shortage due to COVID-19
- Major development in close race for Congress between Brindisi and Tenney
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App