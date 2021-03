FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III (11) drives against Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half of an NCAA college semi final basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in New York. Freshman guard Joe Girard has become an important player for Syracuse as the Orange try to make some headway in the Atlantic Coast Conference. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti caught up with SU Basketball standout, Joe Girard III Thursday afternoon. The two were on the radio edition of Orange Nation.

Girard gave a breakdown of preparations for the Orange’s game again the Houston Cougars at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis. The game can be seen on TBS.

You can listen to the interview below: