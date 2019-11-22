LISTEN: Coach Quentin Hillsman Orange Nation Posted: Nov 22, 2019 / 03:39 PM EST / Updated: Nov 22, 2019 / 03:39 PM EST INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 05: Head coach Quentin Hillsman of the Syracuse Orange reacts in the first quarter against the Connecticut Huskies during the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Women’s Final Four Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 5, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Quentin Hillsman, was on the radio version of “Orange Nation” on Friday. Click the player above to listen to the interview.
