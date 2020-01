SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) -

Kiara Lewis willed the Orange to back-to-back overtime wins, averaging 24.5 points per game last week, en route to being named National and ACC Player of the Week by College Sports Madness. Lewis scored the game-tying three-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining in regulation versus Notre Dame Sunday afternoon. Lewis tallied 20-plus point performances in both wins and had a game-high 28 points in Sunday’s win over the Irish.