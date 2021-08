11 Nov 1995: Donovan McNabb #5 of the Syracuse Orangemen passes the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Pitt Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Orangeman defeated the Panthers 42-10.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti had a chance to catch up with former SU quarterback Donovan McNabb on the radio edition of Orange Nation Wednesday afternoon.

The SU legend talked about his time playing for the Orange, what he’s been up to as well as his future plans. Could he end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

You can listen to the entire interview below.