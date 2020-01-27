LISTEN: Reaction to death of Kobe Bryant Orange Nation Posted: Jan 27, 2020 / 04:14 PM EST / Updated: Jan 27, 2020 / 05:56 PM EST LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the radio version of “Orange Nation” on Monday, the guys spoke with multiple people who commented on the death of Kobe Bryant. Click the players below to listen to the entire interviews. Danny Schayes Demetris Nichols Ian Eagle
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App