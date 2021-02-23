LISTEN: Steve Infanti caught up with Andy Rautins Tuesday on Orange Nation

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – MARCH 13: Andy Rautins #1 of the Syracuse Orange dribbles against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the semifinal round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti caught up with former SU Basketball star Andy Rautins. You can listen to the interview Steve did on the radio version of Orange Nation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected