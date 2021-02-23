LISTEN: Steve Infanti caught up with Andy Rautins Tuesday on Orange Nation Orange Nation Posted: Feb 23, 2021 / 05:17 PM EST / Updated: Feb 23, 2021 / 05:25 PM EST NEW YORK – MARCH 13: Andy Rautins #1 of the Syracuse Orange dribbles against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the semifinal round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti caught up with former SU Basketball star Andy Rautins. You can listen to the interview Steve did on the radio version of Orange Nation.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App