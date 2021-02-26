LISTEN: Steve Infanti interviews Elijah Hughes on Orange Nation

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes handles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State in the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti interviewed former Orange hoops star Elijah Hughes on the radio edition of Orange Nation.

You can hear the interview below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected