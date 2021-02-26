LISTEN: Steve Infanti interviews Elijah Hughes on Orange Nation Orange Nation Posted: Feb 26, 2021 / 05:09 PM EST / Updated: Feb 26, 2021 / 05:09 PM EST Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes handles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State in the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti interviewed former Orange hoops star Elijah Hughes on the radio edition of Orange Nation. You can hear the interview below.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App