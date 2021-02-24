LISTEN: Steve Infanti interviews Wes Durham from the ACC Network on SU’s upcoming game at Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Sports Director Steve Infanti interviewed Wes Durham from the ACC Network on Wednesday’s radio edition of Orange Nation.

You can listen to the interview below as the two preview SU’s matchup against Georgia Tech Saturday in Atlanta and discuss the overall makeup of the ACC conference as the season winds down.

