LISTEN: Steve Infanti learns more about the Houston Cougars

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti talked with the Voice of the Cincinnati Bearcats, Dan Hoard.

If you’re a longtime resident of Central New York, Dan used to be a sportcaster in Syracuse.

The Bearcats played the University of Houston twice this season, so Steve got a chance to discuss some background on Houston ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Orange.

You can listen to the segment from the radio edition of Orange Nation from Wednesday afternoon, below.

