Listen: Steve Infanti talks to Adrian Autry as the Orange prepare for Friday’s game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti was joined by Syracuse Assistant Basketball coach Adrian Autry on the radio edition of Orange Nation Tuesday afternoon.

The team is already in Indianapolis preparing for their game Friday evening against San Diego State.

How do they feel ahead of the game? How are they preparing in the COVID-era NCAA tournament? Listen below.

Don’t forget to watch Steve Infanti and Mario Sacco on a special tournament edition of Orange Nation Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

