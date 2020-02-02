Listen to Jim Boeheim’s thoughts after Syracuse’s loss to #9 Duke Orange Nation Posted: Feb 1, 2020 / 11:48 PM EST / Updated: Feb 1, 2020 / 11:48 PM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Watch Jim Boeheim’s full press conference after the Orange’s 97-88 loss to the Duke Blue Devils. Syracuse is now 13-9 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday, February 8 at 8 p.m. versus Wake Forest.
