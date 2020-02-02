Listen to Jim Boeheim’s thoughts after Syracuse’s loss to #9 Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- For the first 19 minutes of Saturday’s game between the Syracuse Orange and the ninth ranked Duke Blue Devils, Syracuse never trailed. After that, it was all downhill for the Orange, as the Blue Devils stayed in control the rest of the way capturing a 97-88 victory.

The Dome was packed in front of a near-sellout crowd (34,616) on Saturday, and the Orange gave the fans a lot to cheer about early, leading by as many as seven points in the first half. However, Duke closed out the half on a 6-0 run and went into halftime with a 40-36 lead.